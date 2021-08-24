Zacks: Analysts Expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to Announce $1.90 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to post $1.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79. Dover reported earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full year earnings of $7.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.88 to $8.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Dover by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $173.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.61. Dover has a 52 week low of $105.40 and a 52 week high of $174.32. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

