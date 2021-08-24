Zacks: Analysts Expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts expect that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will post $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Graco posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

Graco stock opened at $77.46 on Friday. Graco has a 12 month low of $57.22 and a 12 month high of $80.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Graco by 503.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 316.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the second quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

