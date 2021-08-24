Zacks: Analysts Expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NIKE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.21. NIKE posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.15. 195,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,374,486. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE has a 12 month low of $109.90 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

