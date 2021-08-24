Zacks: Analysts Expect Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ocugen’s earnings. Ocugen reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ocugen.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10).

Several equities analysts recently commented on OCGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital cut shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

In related news, Director Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $68,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 560,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,720 shares of company stock worth $1,475,092. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Ocugen during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ocugen by 50.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ocugen during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Ocugen by 41.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.43. The stock had a trading volume of 193,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,951,730. Ocugen has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 25.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 4.43.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

