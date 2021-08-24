Zacks: Analysts Expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.25. PagSeguro Digital posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAGS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

PagSeguro Digital stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.09. 29,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,866. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.45. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $34.92 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.21, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

