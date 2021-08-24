Zacks: Analysts Expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.63. Stericycle reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

SRCL has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Stericycle stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.19. The company had a trading volume of 13,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,428. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter worth approximately $87,036,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Stericycle by 65.0% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,426,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,817,000 after purchasing an additional 562,107 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Stericycle by 20.0% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,530,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Stericycle by 26.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,741,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,571,000 after purchasing an additional 362,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 3.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,600,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,596,000 after acquiring an additional 308,889 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

