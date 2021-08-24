Zacks: Analysts Expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $866.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to announce sales of $866.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $872.80 million and the lowest is $859.80 million. Valmont Industries posted sales of $733.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year sales of $3.43 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Valmont Industries.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMI. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.67.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMI traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $242.13. The company had a trading volume of 97 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.51. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $117.36 and a 52 week high of $265.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.45%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valmont Industries (VMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.