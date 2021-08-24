Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Will Post Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the highest is $2.05. American Financial Group reported earnings of $2.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $9.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Financial Group.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

AFG opened at $137.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.46. American Financial Group has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $141.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

In other news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total transaction of $219,639.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 7,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $943,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,746,930.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,483 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,524. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 60.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Financial Group (AFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.