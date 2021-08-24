Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.03 Million

Brokerages forecast that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will report sales of $70.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.00 million. Camtek reported sales of $40.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year sales of $264.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $264.00 million to $265.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $285.47 million, with estimates ranging from $280.00 million to $291.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAMT shares. Barclays started coverage on Camtek in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

NASDAQ CAMT traded up $1.95 on Tuesday, reaching $39.75. 319,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,777. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 1.62. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. 26.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

