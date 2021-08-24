Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $299.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) will post $299.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $302.10 million and the lowest is $297.00 million. Envestnet reported sales of $252.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Envestnet.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENV. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist dropped their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

NYSE:ENV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.98. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Envestnet by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

