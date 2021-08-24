Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.50 Million

Analysts expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will post sales of $39.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.01 million. Kingstone Companies posted sales of $34.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year sales of $156.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $155.30 million to $157.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $157.23 million, with estimates ranging from $154.77 million to $159.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in Kingstone Companies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 243,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 21,410 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kingstone Companies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 53,531 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kingstone Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KINS traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $6.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,493. The stock has a market cap of $73.63 million, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $8.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -533.33%.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

