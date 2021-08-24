Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to post sales of $56.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.02 million. Limelight Networks posted sales of $59.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year sales of $219.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $218.00 million to $220.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $245.28 million, with estimates ranging from $236.02 million to $255.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 24.06%.

LLNW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.16.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $55,260.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,041.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,385,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,074,000 after buying an additional 313,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 33.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,893,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after buying an additional 981,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after buying an additional 119,639 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 63.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,258,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after buying an additional 880,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,949,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 665,299 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.67. 1,039,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,181,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $338.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.48. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $7.04.

Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

