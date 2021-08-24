Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Will Post Earnings of -$12.93 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to report earnings of ($12.93) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($14.25) to ($11.25). Nabors Industries posted earnings of ($22.81) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($59.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($60.14) to ($58.81). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($37.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($51.36) to ($30.43). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,110,000 after buying an additional 165,970 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 184.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 585,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,897,000 after acquiring an additional 379,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 532,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,825,000 after acquiring an additional 28,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NBR opened at $71.97 on Thursday. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $133.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $593.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 3.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.22.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.