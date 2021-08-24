Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Will Post Earnings of -$12.93 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to report earnings of ($12.93) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($14.25) to ($11.25). Nabors Industries posted earnings of ($22.81) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($59.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($60.14) to ($58.81). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($37.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($51.36) to ($30.43). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.
NYSE:NBR opened at $71.97 on Thursday. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $133.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $593.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 3.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.22.
About Nabors Industries
Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.
Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.