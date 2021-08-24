Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Will Post Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) will announce earnings of $2.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.34 and the lowest is $2.30. Oxford Industries posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 710.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OXM. Citigroup raised their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Oxford Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,545,000 after acquiring an additional 43,420 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 500.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,011,000 after acquiring an additional 261,511 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2,695.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 22,451 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 110,775.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 14,087 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $91.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.51. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,826.60 and a beta of 1.82. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $37.89 and a one year high of $114.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently -92.82%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

