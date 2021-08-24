Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will report $1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.16. Syneos Health posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYNH. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.10.

Syneos Health stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,368. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.04. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.80. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $92.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $420,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $95,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,350,309 shares of company stock worth $515,935,840 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,713,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,232,000 after buying an additional 1,804,565 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,546,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,427,000 after buying an additional 1,184,843 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Syneos Health by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,707,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,531,000 after purchasing an additional 993,476 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,787,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Syneos Health by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,844,000 after purchasing an additional 844,278 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

