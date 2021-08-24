Zacks: Brokerages Expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to Post $4.96 EPS

Analysts expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to report earnings of $4.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.98 to $5.77. Capital One Financial posted earnings per share of $5.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year earnings of $24.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.68 to $25.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $17.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.22 to $22.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,241 shares of company stock worth $48,159,559. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $2,524,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 228,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,377,000 after buying an additional 52,013 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Capital One Financial by 14.6% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 14.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,784,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.28. The stock had a trading volume of 42,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.82. The firm has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $63.92 and a 1-year high of $177.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

