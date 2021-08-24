Zacks: Brokerages Expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to Post $4.96 EPS

Analysts expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to report earnings of $4.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.98 to $5.77. Capital One Financial posted earnings per share of $5.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year earnings of $24.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.68 to $25.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $17.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.22 to $22.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,241 shares of company stock worth $48,159,559. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $2,524,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 228,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,377,000 after buying an additional 52,013 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Capital One Financial by 14.6% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 14.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,784,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.28. The stock had a trading volume of 42,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.82. The firm has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $63.92 and a 1-year high of $177.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Earnings History and Estimates for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

