Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150.29 Million

Equities analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will report $150.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $148.98 million to $151.60 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year sales of $602.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $591.39 million to $613.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $695.89 million, with estimates ranging from $618.77 million to $745.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.73 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastern Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBC. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EBC stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.08. Eastern Bankshares has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.24%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

