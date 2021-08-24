Zacks: Brokerages Expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to Announce $1.48 EPS

Equities analysts expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to post earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. EastGroup Properties reported earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full year earnings of $5.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $5.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EGP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.56.

EGP traded down $1.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,785. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.46. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $125.43 and a 1 year high of $178.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.74%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 780.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 140,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,199,000 after acquiring an additional 124,960 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 23.9% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,033,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 23.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

