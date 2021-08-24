Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.87 Million

Equities analysts expect Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) to announce sales of $12.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.37 million and the lowest is $370,000.00. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year sales of $57.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.91 million to $82.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $66.80 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $83.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on JNCE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,420,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 66.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JNCE traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.89. 700,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,057. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $301.76 million, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.08. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $14.84.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

