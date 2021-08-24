Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $363.45 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will announce sales of $363.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $355.00 million and the highest is $372.15 million. Nutanix reported sales of $327.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.62 million.

Several analysts recently commented on NTNX shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

NTNX stock traded up $0.96 on Monday, hitting $35.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,812,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,700. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.78. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $40.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.89.

In related news, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $697,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $1,863,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,594 shares of company stock worth $4,977,610. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3,822.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

