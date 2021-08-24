Zacks: Brokerages Expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to Announce $0.72 EPS

Brokerages expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to announce $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.76. Peapack-Gladstone Financial posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.37%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.05. 20,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,395. The stock has a market cap of $622.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.71. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $165,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd Poland purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $491,200 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 576.5% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 596,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after acquiring an additional 507,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 744.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 128,868 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 25.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 578,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 117,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,692,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,267,000 after acquiring an additional 56,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 28.7% during the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 206,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after acquiring an additional 46,085 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.