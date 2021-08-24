Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ondas Holdings Inc. is a developer of private licensed wireless data networks for mission-critical industrial markets, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ondas Networks Inc. It serves utilities, oil and gas, transportation and government entities. Ondas Holdings Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, United States. “

ONDS stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66. Ondas has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.34 million and a PE ratio of -10.29.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ondas will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ondas news, Director Derek Reisfield acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $41,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,771.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ondas during the second quarter valued at $7,566,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ondas in the second quarter worth about $5,855,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ondas in the second quarter worth about $5,558,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ondas by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 962,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after buying an additional 668,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ondas by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 347,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 227,486 shares during the period. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

