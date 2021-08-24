Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) to Hold

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 2,700.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bunzl from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bunzl has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,370.50.

Shares of Bunzl stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.81. 15,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.79. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.54.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

