Zacks Investment Research Lowers Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on CABGY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Friday. DNB Markets lowered Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlsberg A/S currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

CABGY stock opened at $34.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

