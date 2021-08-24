Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a focused digital asset miners. Hut 8 Mining Corp. is based in TORONTO. “

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Hut 8 Mining stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.05. Hut 8 Mining has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUT. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth $51,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth $330,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth $71,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth $1,413,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hut 8 Mining (HUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.