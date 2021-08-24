Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) to Sell

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

KOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.70 to $7.80 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.50 to $3.70 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

NYSE:KOS opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $882.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 3.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.70. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. Analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,834,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 263.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,478,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,336,000 after buying an additional 6,145,270 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,290,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,151,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,885,000 after buying an additional 2,769,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 21,007,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,685,000 after buying an additional 1,736,846 shares during the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

