Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will report earnings per share of $3.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.99. Zebra Technologies posted earnings per share of $3.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year earnings of $17.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.34 to $17.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $18.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.54 to $19.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.50.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $7.40 on Monday, reaching $578.89. The company had a trading volume of 154,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $539.82. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $246.83 and a 52-week high of $581.61.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Joachim Heel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.97, for a total transaction of $2,007,880.00. Insiders have sold a total of 14,081 shares of company stock worth $7,346,166 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

