Zero Achieves Market Cap of $1.39 Million (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Zero has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $15,534.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zero has traded 39.9% higher against the US dollar. One Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.14 or 0.00328951 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00141166 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.84 or 0.00160900 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00009040 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002090 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Zero

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,391,931 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.