Zigcoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.45 Million (ZIG)

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. Zigcoin has a total market capitalization of $11.10 million and $1.45 million worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One Zigcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0474 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00054831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00049267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.97 or 0.00794255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00099204 BTC.

Zigcoin Coin Profile

Zigcoin (CRYPTO:ZIG) is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 233,915,751 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zigcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

