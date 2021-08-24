Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $9,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 12.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $145.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.15 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.