Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC cut its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.57.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.12. 58,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.15 and a 12-month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.