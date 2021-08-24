ZKSwap Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 24th. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $190.67 million and approximately $42.18 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00001996 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00053771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.95 or 0.00125986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.05 or 0.00157196 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,415.26 or 1.00074151 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $482.38 or 0.00997070 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.44 or 0.06635971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

