Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.55 Million

Brokerages expect Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) to post $62.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zovio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $63.10 million. Zovio reported sales of $102.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zovio will report full year sales of $268.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $267.05 million to $269.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $307.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zovio.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Zovio had a negative net margin of 20.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $69.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZVO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Zovio in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Zovio in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZVO. Venator Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Zovio by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Zovio by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Zovio during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zovio in the 1st quarter worth $3,193,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zovio by 27.1% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 814,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 173,695 shares in the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZVO traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.34. 107,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,307. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.57. Zovio has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $78.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

