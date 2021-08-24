Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at $48,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 26.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $101.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.87. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.53.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

