Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,331,000 after buying an additional 738,188 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,858,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,893,000 after buying an additional 1,452,479 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,160,000 after buying an additional 671,048 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,475,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,102,000 after buying an additional 147,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 645,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 400 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $291,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $72,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $344,570 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCCO shares. HSBC raised Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.30.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.82. The company has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $43.26 and a 52 week high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 177.34%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

