Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2 Million Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,561,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,595,000 after buying an additional 1,203,726 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,023,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,671,000 after buying an additional 136,831 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,886,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,337,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,541,000 after buying an additional 37,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,464,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,479,000 after buying an additional 113,211 shares in the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $55.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.97 and a beta of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $56.03.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

