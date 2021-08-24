Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 31,597 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,597 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 36.7% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 77,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 20,880 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth $1,003,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 28.7% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,490,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,959,000 after purchasing an additional 332,154 shares during the last quarter. 49.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPB opened at $42.52 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $42.11 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.11.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

