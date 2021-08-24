Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 41,939 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,939 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,235,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter worth approximately $9,273,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 662.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,882 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 175.5% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,254,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 799,175 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 158.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 987,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 605,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BB shares. Canaccord Genuity raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC lowered BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James set a $9.50 price target on BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. BlackBerry has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

In other news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $1,106,539.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 281,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,817.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

