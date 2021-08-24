Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Takes Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its position in Bentley Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $63.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion and a PE ratio of 124.79. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

In related news, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 80,530 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $4,950,984.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 85,240 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $5,102,466.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,736,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,823,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 943,425 shares of company stock valued at $57,562,263 in the last quarter. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Griffin Securities assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.61.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.