Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZFSVF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $441.75 on Tuesday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $328.13 and a 1-year high of $450.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $411.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,000.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

