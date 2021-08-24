Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Zynga by 2.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 82,655,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,961 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zynga by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,070,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,053,000 after purchasing an additional 512,740 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Zynga by 6.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,474,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,886 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zynga by 0.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,665,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,783,000 after purchasing an additional 75,279 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Zynga by 9.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,187,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.81 and a beta of 0.06. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91.

In related news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 15,848 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $162,283.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 578,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,372,224 shares of company stock valued at $36,332,614. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ZNGA shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.23.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

