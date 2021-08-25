-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). NewAge reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NewAge.

Get NewAge alerts:

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.71 million. NewAge had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital cut their target price on NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NewAge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBEV. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NewAge by 576.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,663,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NewAge by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,792 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NewAge in the first quarter worth $3,427,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in NewAge by 153.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,110,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 672,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NewAge by 30.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 536,872 shares during the last quarter. 27.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NBEV opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.50. NewAge has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08.

About NewAge

NewAge, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of beverages. It operates through the Noni by NewAge and NewAge segment. The Noni by NewAge segment focuses on the development, manufacturing, and marketing of Tahitian Noni Juice, MAX and other noni beverages as well as other nutritional, cosmetic, and personal care products.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NewAge (NBEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.