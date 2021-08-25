$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 249.2% on a year-over-year basis.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.12. 2,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.80 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.08. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $20.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 471.43%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

