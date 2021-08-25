-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) will report ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.22). SeaSpine posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.18 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPNE. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

In related news, insider Beau Standish sold 10,100 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $194,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNE. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,988,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,824,000 after purchasing an additional 562,268 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SeaSpine by 43.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,563,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,064,000 after purchasing an additional 475,686 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SeaSpine by 24.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,402,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,275,000 after purchasing an additional 468,628 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in SeaSpine in the second quarter valued at $5,876,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 43.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 632,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 191,764 shares during the period. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaSpine stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.76. 685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,154. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $573.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.21. SeaSpine has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $22.97.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

