-$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($0.62). Rocket Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($2.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($2.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS.

RCKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 16.92 and a quick ratio of 16.92. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.77. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $67.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 447,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,873,000 after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 403,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 109.2% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.