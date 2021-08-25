$0.62 EPS Expected for Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) will announce $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.66. Ethan Allen Interiors reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ethan Allen Interiors.

ETD stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.75. 1,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,185. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $32.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale, and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

