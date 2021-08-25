-$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.92) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Tsakos Energy Navigation reported earnings per share of $2.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 145.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $91.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.48 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TNP. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

Tsakos Energy Navigation stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.10. 1,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,792. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 126,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 19,582 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 36.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 28,320 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 48,995 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,159,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after buying an additional 56,873 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.