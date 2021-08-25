$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. Cabot reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Cabot during the second quarter worth about $113,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $53.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95. Cabot has a twelve month low of $34.84 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -55.43 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

