$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will announce $1.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Equifax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the highest is $1.23 billion. Equifax reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year sales of $4.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EFX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equifax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.42.

NYSE EFX traded up $5.80 on Friday, hitting $264.91. 487,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,801. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $265.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,087.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 52.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 70.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 199.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

