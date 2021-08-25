$1.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to report sales of $1.38 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.40 billion. Sealed Air reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year sales of $5.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 3.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 740.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Sealed Air by 5.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 36.3% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 58,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 15,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $60.04 on Wednesday. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

